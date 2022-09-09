Lifetime Brands' (NASDAQ:LCUT) Dividend Will Be $0.0425

The board of Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.0425 per share on the 15th of November. This payment means the dividend yield will be 2.0%, which is below the average for the industry.

Lifetime Brands' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Lifetime Brands' earnings easily covered the dividend, but free cash flows were negative. Since a dividend means the company is paying out cash to investors, this could prove to be a problem in the future.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 59.3%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 27% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward. NasdaqGS:LCUT Historic Dividend September 9th 2022

Lifetime Brands Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.10 total annually to $0.17. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 5.4% per annum over that time. Companies like this can be very valuable over the long term, if the decent rate of growth can be maintained.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Let's not jump to conclusions as things might not be as good as they appear on the surface. Lifetime Brands' earnings per share has shrunk at 20% a year over the past five years. This steep decline can indicate that the business is going through a tough time, which could constrain its ability to pay a larger dividend each year in the future. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On Lifetime Brands' Dividend

In summary, while it's good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we are a bit cautious about Lifetime Brands' payments, as there could be some issues with sustaining them into the future. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Lifetime Brands is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Lifetime Brands you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning. Is Lifetime Brands not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

