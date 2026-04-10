Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Surges 14.3%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) shares soared 14.3% in the last trading session to close at $7.76. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 124.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Lifetime Brands’ stock rally is an extension of improved profitability, disciplined cost management and early success of strategic initiatives. The company implemented pricing actions to offset tariff pressures, which has helped stabilize margins despite a challenging demand environment. At the same time, management took decisive steps to streamline operations and reduce its cost structure, resulting in a leaner organization and improved operating efficiency. These efforts translated into higher operating profitability and better earnings quality, reflecting growing operating leverage.



Momentum is also supported by traction in key brands, particularly the Dolly brand, which delivered strong sales growth and validated the company’s product and brand strategy. In addition, close collaboration with retail partners helped navigate market disruptions and maintain business stability. With improved margins, tighter expense control and brand-led growth initiatives, Lifetime Brands is strengthening its operational foundation, positioning LCUT for sustainable growth and reinforcing positive fundamental momentum heading into the upcoming periods.



This kitchen products company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.18 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +28%. Revenues are expected to be $138.24 million, down 1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Lifetime Brands, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 60% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LCUT going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lifetime Brands is part of the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. The RealReal (REAL), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 4.6% lower at $9.69. REAL has returned 1.2% in the past month.

For The RealReal, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.01. This represents a change of +92.9% from what the company reported a year ago. The RealReal currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.