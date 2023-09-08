Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Lifetime Brands (LCUT) closed at $5.69, marking a -1.39% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.09%.

Coming into today, shares of the kitchen products company had lost 19.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 6.36%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.27%.

Lifetime Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.25, up 56.25% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $178.19 million, down 4.5% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $684.97 million, which would represent changes of +93.55% and -5.87%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lifetime Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Lifetime Brands's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.62. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.84.

It is also worth noting that LCUT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.66 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

