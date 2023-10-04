Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) closed at $5.08 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.97% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.81% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.

Coming into today, shares of the kitchen products company had lost 16.99% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 7.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.19%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $178.19 million, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.60 per share and a revenue of $684.97 million, indicating changes of +93.55% and -5.87%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Lifetime Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Lifetime Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.84.

One should further note that LCUT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.61. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, positioning it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

