Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) closed the most recent trading day at $9.60, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.32% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The kitchen products company's shares have seen an increase of 3.5% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.94% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 5.11%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.09, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $150.53 million, reflecting a 3.5% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.72 per share and a revenue of $700.49 million, signifying shifts of +38.46% and +2.01%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10% lower. Lifetime Brands presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lifetime Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.54 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.19.

One should further note that LCUT currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.97. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

