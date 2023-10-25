Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) ended the recent trading session at $5.10, demonstrating a +1.59% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.43%.

The kitchen products company's stock has dropped by 9.39% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.12% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.55%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.25, reflecting a 56.25% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $178.19 million, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.60 per share and a revenue of $684.97 million, signifying shifts of +93.55% and -5.87%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Lifetime Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Lifetime Brands is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.37. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.19 for its industry.

It's also important to note that LCUT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.15.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, positioning it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.