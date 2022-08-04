Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ: LCUT)

Q2 2022 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Lifetime Brands second quarter 2022 earnings conference call. At this time, I would like to inform all participants that their minds will be in listen-only mode. After the speakers remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator instructions] I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Andrew Squire.

Mr. Squire, you may begin.

Andrew Squire -- Head, Investor Relations

Thank you. Good morning and thanks for joining Lifetime Brands second quarter 2022 earnings call. With us today from management are Rob Kay, chief executive officer; and Larry Winoker, chief financial officer. Before we begin the call, I'd like to remind you that our remarks this morning may contain forward-looking statements that relate to the future performance of the company.

And these statements are intended to qualify for the Safe Harbor protection from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and factors that can influence our results are highlighted in today's press release and others are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based upon information available to the company as of the date hereof and are subject to change for future developments. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update such statements.

10 stocks we like better than Lifetime Brands

When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Lifetime Brands wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2022

Our remarks this morning and in today's press release also contain non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Included in such release is a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. With that introduction, I'd like to turn the call over to Rob Kay. Please go ahead, Rob.

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you. [Audio gap] and thank you for joining us today. Our performance in the second quarter was strong compared to pre-pandemic levels, but we continue to feel the impact of the macro economic challenges that companies across industries continue to face. Inflation and supply chain disruptions have created inventory buildup at major retailers.

Combined with weaker end market demand across many channels, these factors have created a slowdown in purchases from consumers as well as our retail customers this quarter, notably in offprice retailers. Despite this environment, we were pleased to record results that exceeded pre-pandemic levels, which is a testament to the progress the team has made executing on our strategic objectives. These results demonstrate that Lifetime continues to effectively manage our business, notwithstanding macroeconomic and other external impacts. We delivered $151.3 million in net sales and $7 million in adjusted EBITDA, compared to $188.6 million in net sales and $18.2 million in adjusted EBITDA for the 2021 period.

However, compared to the 2009 quarter, which is a relevant benchmark prior to the significant impacts of COVID-19, our growth in net sales and adjusted EBITDA is 6.2% and 6.3%, respectively. We believe that we have positioned Lifetime well to navigate these happens and have taken a number of mitigating actions, including implementing pricing adjustments, where possible, and reducing our estimate over the course of 2022. Our business model has proven resilient through all market cycles and we are confident we are on the right path. Starting with our core U.S.

business, our [Audio gap] remain solid, and we continue to consolidate the market share gains we have made over the last several years. That said, inflationary pressures have dampened the end market demand with many retailers pushing back their scheduled deliveries due to supply chain disruptions and over-inventory positions that occurred as a result. Because of the recent supply chain challenges, retailers have received late shipments across many categories and have missed seasonal windows, resulting in a shift in focus to selling down inventory on hand versus selling in with new product orders. Ultimately, while some decrease in consumer demand related to inflation is likely to persist, we expect orders from our retailers to return to more consistent levels in the latter half of the year once they are able to sell down built-up inventory.

We have already seen public comments from a number of major [Audio gap] suggesting they expect a more normalized second half of the year. For the quarter and year-to-date periods, respectively, e-commerce sales represented 18.7% and 18.9%. This was an increase from prior year, which was 16.1% for the second quarter and 18.4% for the year-to-date period. Strong performance at Amazon and growth in our burgeoning DTC channel contributed to the increase.

Dropship sales through omnichannel retailers declined approximately 17% for the year-to-date period as this channel showed reduced demand driven by the inventory and related issues that I've already discussed. We continue to gain traction on our various growth initiatives, including Year & Day, which has now successfully relaunched and is seen every quarter. Turning now to our international business. While we continue to gain market share in Europe, our performance in our European business was significantly impacted by several factors.

The ongoing uncertainty caused by the war in Ukraine, in addition to even more severe inflation and supply chain pressures and those we face in the U.S., have dampened the end market demand across Europe the corresponding decline in shipments for EU-based operations across all channels. We continue to see a long-term opportunity to expand our business in the international markets, and we will continue to pursue our growth initiatives with this objective in mind. Our new distribution center in the Netherlands is now fully operational and performing in line with our expectations. We are already in discussions with several customers about expanding our business in continental Europe later in 2022 and beyond as a result of this new capability.

In Asia, we have also seen a fall-off in growth as a result of supply chain and inflationary challenges. But our Asian business continues to be profitable and we continue to see a significant opportunity with consumers in Asian markets going forward. It's worth noting that the challenges in our international business are no longer operational in nature as in the past prior to our reorganization of the business, and are primarily a result of macroeconomic factors. We continue to feel good about the progress we have made on our European and Asian expansion.

Further, as a result of the successful execution of the international turnaround strategy, we believe our full year 2022 will continue to show incremental financial progress, notwithstanding the current economic environment. In commercial foodservice, Mikasa Hospitality continues to gain traction. We are confident with the new leadership that we added earlier this year. We are well positioned to pursue our strategic objectives in this important growth initiative.

While we have seen a rebound in the commercial foodservice sector this year, we are cautious about the impact the recessionary environment would have on this industry, which could delay our progress in the short term, but may accelerate our long-term penetration due to our strong financial penetration -- position compared with most of our competitors in this space. Our other growth initiatives to expand into product categories also remain on track and are showing results. While the demand environment remains somewhat challenged, we are starting an easing in the global supply chain and shipping disruptions of the past couple of years. Our ocean freight costs are down noticeably compared to prior year, and more importantly, availability has greatly increased.

As I mentioned briefly earlier, we have already taken actions to mitigate the inflationary and supply chain into impacts we are experiencing. We have discussed our successful strategy of gaining competitive advantage by investing in higher inventory levels the past couple of years, which has resulted in market share gains for Lifetime. With the shifting demand picture in the second quarter, we have adjusted our strategy and are now focused on reducing our inventory levels gradually over time while still ensuring we are adequately stocked to be a reliable partner to our customers and maintain our strong relationships with retailers. In addition, we have implemented plans to reduce our SG&A across the globe as we -- and we previously implemented price increases in line with broader economic inflation.

We believe the actions we have taken will enable us to maintain robust earnings in this challenging environment. But we will continue to be nimble and flexible in responding to the market as we navigate ongoing macro challenges. In addition, considering lessons we have learned from the pandemic, as well as macroeconomic and geopolitical factors, we have made a concerted effort to reduce our reliance on China-based manufacturing and build alternative sourcing options into our global footprint. This initiative is long term in nature and we are actively working on opportunities in Mexico, Eastern Europe, and multiple Asian countries.

This is an important long term effort to reduce our risk and enhance our operational flexibility to address unexpected supply chain challenges in the future. Turning now to our financial guidance. In light of the current environment and our results in the second quarter, we are revising our outlook for the full year 2022. While we had anticipated softening of demand and accelerated inflationary cost pressures in the outlook we issued in May, we did not anticipate the abrupt short-term change in order trends across most channels in the quarter due to the dynamics discussed earlier, which have delayed many shipments in the first half of the year.

While we continue to view these impacts as short term and expect a degree of normalization in the second half of the year, we now expect our adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $73 million to $79 million and our net sales to be in the range of $800 million to $850 million for the full year. Looking ahead, we will continue to be proactive in managing through this environment and we are focused on maintaining a healthy balance sheet and strong cash flows to maximize our operating flexibility. On last quarter's call, we spoke about our commitment to the goals we announced in our five-year plan. While we believe that the goals of the plan can still be achieved, due to the current economic and geopolitical geopolitical conditions and potential impact on global growth, we are not at this time providing an update while near-term visibility in our results is limited.

We remain committed to being transparent about our long-term objectives, and as more certainty emerges, we look forward to sharing our strategic path forward as we have consistently shared with our stakeholders in the past. Overall, our business model has proved resilient through all market cycles and our strong balance sheet and cash generation and remain significant competitive advantage for Lifetime despite fluctuations in consumer behavior. We continue to execute well on all of our growth drivers and we believe that our leading brands, strategic growth initiatives, and financial flexibility will continue to drive significant long-term shareholder value. With that, I'll now turn the call over to Larry.

Larry Winoker -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Rob. As we reported this morning, the net loss for the second quarter of 2022 was $3.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share versus net income of $5.8 million or $0.26 per diluted share in the second quarter of '21. Adjusted loss was $2.9 million for the second quarter of '22 or $0.14 per diluted share, compared to adjusted income of $6.1 million or $0.28 per diluted share of '21. Loss from operations was $500,000 for the second quarter of '22, as compared to income from operations of $11 million in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $79.9 million for the trailing 12-month period ended June 30, 2022. Adjusted net income, adjusted operations, and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in our GAAP financial measures in the earnings release. The following comments are for the second quarter of 2022 and 2021 unless stated otherwise. Consolidated sales declined point 18.9% from 2021.

The drop [Audio gap] the impact of very high inflation and unprecedented supply chain disruptions resulted in significant excess inventory levels for retail and adversely affected our business in the current quarter. These results look especially weak when compared to a very strong 2021. However, when compared to the last pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, they were up 6.2%. The U.S.' international segment sales declined in the current quarter.

This increases for the reason with the very strong performance in 2021. When compared to the last pre-pandemic second quarter of 2019, the U.S. segment sales are up 11.5%. A portion of this increase came from higher selling prices and the acquisition.

Gross margin increased to 36.5% from 35.4%. For the U.S. segment, gross sales -- gross margin percentage rose to 37.1% from 35%. This is driven by product mix, a tariff reduction on certain products, and low container costs as capacity has improved and we will [Audio gap] non-vessel operating carriers.

For international, gross margin was 35%, compared to 32.3% last year. The decrease primarily reflects the impact of fixed overhead costs on lower sales volume. Distribution expense as a percent of net sales increased to 11.5% from 10.1%. For the U.S.

segment, distribution expense as a percentage of goods shipped from its warehouses, excluding non-recurring expenses, was 11.3% -- increased to 11.3% from 9.4%. The increased rate was attributable to lower shipment volume and higher labor rates, partially offset by lower warehouse equipment and supply expenses. Additionally, the rate was adversely affected by higher inventory levels, which reduced labor efficiency. For international, distribution expense as a percentage of goods shipped from its warehouses were 22.1% in '22 versus 17.5% last year.

This increase was primarily attributable to lower shipment volumes, higher labor costs, and increased business occupancy tax expense for the UK warehouses. This increase was partially offset by lower freight costs as we now ship goods for distribution in continental Europe through our fleet in the Netherlands. Selling, general, and administrative expenses were $38.3 million for '22 versus $36.2 million in 2021. For the U.S., these expenses were $29.1 million in '22 versus $26.4 million in 2021.

The increase was predominantly due to the acquisition of S'well, including integration expenses. And SG&A expenses for international were $4.3 million in '22 and $4.2 million last year. Foreign currency transaction losses were offset by lower intangible asset amortization. Unallocated corporate expenses were $4.9 million in '22 versus $5.7 million in 2021.

The decrease was driven by low incentive compensation expense, partially offset by an increase in professional fees. Our tax rate for the quarter was 2.5%. The rate was lower than the statutory rate of 21%, primarily due to foreign losses, which no benefit -- tax benefit recognized as such benefit is offset in valuation allowance. And comparably to the 2021 quarter, the income tax rate was 25.3, which is higher than the federal statutory rate, primarily due to state and local tax expense, foreign loss about benefits -- net of the benefits related to share-based equity compensation.

And looking at our debt and liquidity, at June 30, 2022, net debt was $259.1 million. Net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio based on pro forma adjusted EBITDA was 3.1 times and liquidity, which includes $7.2 million of cash plus availability under our credit facilities, was $130.1 million. The company's balance sheet liquidity remain strong, notwithstanding the funding of S'well acquisition and higher inventory levels. And regarding our asset-based loan agreement, which expires in March of 2023, I'm pleased to report that we have signed commitments from all lenders to extend the agreements to August 2027 on terms, we believe, are competitive for the financing market.

JPMorgan Chase will continue as the administrative agent. The definitive agreement is subject to completion -- the definitive amendment is subject to completion of the agreement documentation. This concludes our prepared comments. Operator, please the line for questions.

Questions & Answers:

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Linda Bolton. Please state your question.

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

Yes. Hello. Good morning. How are you doing?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Doing well. And yourself?

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

[Audio gap] Can you hear me?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Just got you back but we lost you.

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

OK. Let me start again. So last quarter, Rob, you had spoken about a few issues that dampened sales last quarter, but were expected to help sales this quarter. One of them was the Amazon distribution center logjams or something like that was corrected and also the planograms were shifted into this quarter.

Did those things occur or were those not things that actually helped this quarter?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

So taking those separately, Amazon did clear out some of the issues and that benefited our business. So we saw a pickup in Amazon noticeably. And that contributed to, as I mentioned, the meaningful growth in e-commerce sales as a percentage of total sales. In terms of in general with all retailers and this impact of planogram resets, yeah, as has gotten a lot of attention, I'm sure you're aware, is the retail -- the brick-and-mortar retailer, as well as the e-commerce retailers, were tremendously over-inventory and therefore there has been a delay in shipments and pushing back across pretty much all channels, including the major ones with the planogram resets anywhere from 90 to 120 days.

So we did not see a pickup related to that. They were really -- even if it's not our goods, the retailers, as you know, are really focused on selling out the over-inventory positions and weren't bringing in new goods.

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

So if you were to estimate -- I know it's hard to estimate, but how much -- like, what do you think your retail inventory is? How much is it up year over year currently?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

You're talking about the inventory of our goods in retailers?

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

Yes.

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

It differs channel with -- a lot of the big guys have started reducing inventory levels and they've -- and you've heard the big public the omnichannel mass guys have announced they're expecting pickups in the second half of the year, and we're actually seeing some of that, more in August as we look at that order book, July to August. So we are seeing that. If you look at the off-price segment, which has been a robust segment for us, we do very well, we basically ship them [Audio gap]. And they were just very over-inventoried, particularly with parallel.

The delays in shipping issues resulted in a lot -- not just them. Other retailers experienced this but it's a good example. In our case, they had a lot of apparel, particularly winter apparel, and they kind of missed the season, right. So there's been a lot of discounting at some retailers, as you may be aware, have even started looking to sell inventory through liquidators rather than just going out and about through sales, retail by retailer based.

So we are seeing no pickup of order flow. We remain cautious and there's hard visibility to really see, but there has been a decline at retail of inventory levels. And again, what we don't know is other people's inventory. And one of the problems we face is when they're over inventory, even if it's not our inventory, there's no room to order in goods.

We've seen a little bit of that in Amazon. We have out-indexed our category by threefold over the last quarter, so quite noticeably. And we've seen a pickup in, as they're replenishing, but not as much as the sell through. And it's because it's still inventory level that's being worked through.

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

OK. And we have started to look at the IRI data a little bit for the track channel POS for your company. And even though it doesn't tell the full picture, those numbers do look like they've really slowed down to pretty big year-over-year declines in POS. So, that has to do with consumer behavior and budgeting and all that.

But what do you think you are seeing in those trends? And do you kind of see the trend kind of worsening here near term, or are you seeing things maybe start to improve a little on the POS front?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So by the way, I'm glad, for our dialog IRI and NPD merged because we describe a lot of NPD data. Now they're the same, right? So you're getting to see what we see. So that's nice.

So, if you look at the sell through, there has been a softening of demand. The biggest impact of that has been more the inventory levels that people haven't been buying and not necessarily sell through. So it has been softening. The question is if we go into recession, will that continue? There's no question that inflation has impacted people buying.

When eggs are twice the price and gas is more expensive, people are spending less discretionary. We've seen that more in Europe, which we believe is already in a recession. And there has been a bigger impact from consumer demand at an Amazon. As I mentioned, we're doing quite well in Amazon in the States, but not in Europe because the consumer demand is not there.

So without it, completely answering your question the visibility is poor. I think it will be over six months a function of, will the economy decline, which will have a dampening on consumer demand. But we've seen some dampening -- the biggest impact on us in this quarter has been more supply chain overabundance with the retailers.

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

OK. And then can you just say -- I didn't see. Did you say how much the S'well acquisition contributed to revenue in the quarter?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. By the way, we factored all of what we think is going to happen in our guidance, right. So I'll defer to Larry. We've fully integrated S'well now into our business as part of our business unit.

We're very optimistic it's going to be a very good acquisition for us, probably exceed, what we've been talking about it. But there's always [Audio gap] how when you acquire things so we have to work through some major over-inventory situations in channels that were stuffed prior to our acquisition of the business. But Larry?

Larry Winoker -- Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, sure. So this will be the second quarter, S'well was $3.5 million revenue. Today it's just under about $4.5 million.

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

There's a lot, though, that we didn't include in our estimates that we are now aware of, including we'll be able to drive a lot out the cost side of the goods. And we've integrated in more effectively than we thought we -- than we -- not that we thought, I should say, but what we planned and talked about.

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

OK. And then finally, we've been hearing -- from one of my companies, a cosmetic company, that sources out of China, that maybe some tariffs will expire in September. And if they're not renewed, they will expire and you'll get those benefits. Are you thinking that that could happen, that you could get some tariff relief here in the foreseeable future?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes, we've gotten some this year. We are very closely following and involved with [Audio gap]. Good there's a lot of hundreds of categories, right, that fall into that. We're not counting on that, though, to provide a pickup for us on margin, and where -- we view that if there's a benefit, we'd be neutral but there's potential upside.

Operator

Our next question comes from Anthony Lebiedzinski. Please state your question.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

Sorry. My line was muted. Can you hear me now?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Yes. Anthony. Hi.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

Yes. OK. So good morning and thank you for taking the question. So firstly, I definitely appreciate the color on the geographic breakdown.

As far as just overall looking at the product categories, is the weakness that you're seeing, is that kind of across the board or are there any particular product categories that stand out?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Pretty much across the board. It'd be big in our tools category only because that's our biggest category, right. But again, the [Audio gap] is much more than by people -- retailers not buying because they have too much inventory. So that makes it fairly uniform across all categories.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

Gotcha. And then actually, just to follow up on Linda's question about the tariff relief. So you said you got some relief this year. Is there any way you can quantify those? We just want to know as far as how meaningful that was.

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Larry mentioned in his comments that there were some pickup. It's not what's driving our numbers, but we get some benefit.

Larry Winoker -- Chief Financial Officer

I mean, if they factor that and called it out but I don't have the specifics and --

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

It's not driving the numbers.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. All right. I was just wondering if that was anything meaningful to call out as far as the impact of that.

So, overall, looking at your comments, Rob, as far as your SG&A reduction that you planned, how should we think about that as we look to update our models here are folks in the back half of the year?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

So, Anthony, we do manage actively our business. So we took a look at the business with these changes we were saying in 2022 and already implemented globally expense reductions. Those will impact the second half of the year, right. So we really implemented in our, what we would call, a six plus six plan, right.

So six actually six in the broadcast. So that's why you really don't see any benefit in the first six months, but they have been implemented. It is across the globe. In general, we took out 5% of our SG&A.

Now bear in mind, as you model, we've grown tremendously, right? We've doubled the profitability of this business over the last three years. And we've been looking to make sure we were investing in growth as opposed to just pocketing everything that we've achieved, right. We've been vocal. We've been investing millions of dollars that we would be making now much more money over the last couple of years in new initiatives such as Year & Day, Mikasa Hospitality, new product adjacencies, and the like.

So we -- if you look at the year over year, that includes more investment, right, in a vacuum. But now that will be reduced by 5%, right, because we took our run rate and cut it by 5% run rate as for the first six months, not our [Audio gap] for the year 2021. Understand?

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

Right. Right. Got it. Thanks for the additional color, Rob.

So as you work to reduce your inventories, should we expect anything in terms of discounting of that as you look to get that inventory sold? Or do you think you'll be able to sell that close -- at full price or close to full price?

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, it's a great question. So, for -- as you know, for the last couple of years, we've been conservatively investing in inventory and it's been a highly successful strategy. Well, it's not a highly successful strategy at this moment in the environment that we're facing, right. So we want to monetize that and we can.

No, we are not discounting. It's all a inventory, right. We can sell it. And it's not like we're a company that we've got to really monetize that and get the cash out at a discount because we don't need to, right? We've got tremendous liquidity.

We're very strong financially. So we will -- we are not discounting. We have not discounted. Now if you look at where you discounted that you do in offprice channel, the offprice channel debt.

It'll pick up, it's starting to pick up and is a great channel for us and have great relationships, but we're not going to go in any channel, including that channel, which we had an opportunity to do in this quarter and discount deeply, but we decided not to monetize and do some sales, lower margin. And that's why you see our margins have maintained very strong. We do not intend to discount this such as the region are in a different situation, right. You see them discounting and their operating margins are going way down and they've guided people to.

That's because they've got the inventory, they've got to dump it. And the only way to do it is through sales reductions, right. So we don't need to [Audio gap] hold on to the inventory. We're cognizant of we have extra spend if we're overflowing in inventories and we've got to hire external warehouses.

And with the quarter being soft, we didn't really inventory because we weren't purchasing anymore, but we had -- we weren't really down so much. But you will see progress on that initiative in the second half of the year.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

Got it. OK. Thanks for that, Rob. And then you also mentioned in your prepared remarks with the new facility that you have in the Netherlands that you'll be able to expand more into continental Europe.

I certainly recognize that now is certainly a tough period there for Europe. But just if you could just kind of expand on that as far as the potential opportunity, I assume, would be probably next year. But if you could just give us some more color, that'll be great on that.

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah, we will pick up some this year. We are picking up, Anthony. The benefit of that facility is we can ship anywhere in the continent in 24 hours, 48 at worst case scenario, right. So we have availability on the continent that is not disrupted.

So -- and we can do it on -- really, we talk about it as being cost neutral. It could even be better than that. So we are picking up distribution in conjunction with our direct selling strategy and this capability. More of it will be forward looking, but we just have a better value proposition to offer people cheaper, faster, and better.

So we picked up Carrefour -- actually, we picked up a lot of business in [Inaudible], which is the U.K. So that's not Netherlands-based. We are expanding e-commerce throughout the continent. All of this because we can drop ship as well from this facility.

So it's a good capability. We have picked up market share, but the business is down because the impacts of more than offset the, the macro end.

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

Got it. All right. Understood. Thank you very much and best of luck.

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Anthony.

Operator

And that was our final question.

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Great. Thank you, operator, and thank you, everyone, for joining us, as always, on this call. Larry and I are available for anyone who wants to reach out for further discussions or questions. And we look forward to speaking to everyone in our third quarter conference call in a few months.

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator signoff]

Duration: 0 minutes

Call participants:

Andrew Squire -- Head, Investor Relations

Rob Kay -- Chief Executive Officer

Larry Winoker -- Chief Financial Officer

Linda Bolton -- D.A. Davidson

Anthony Lebiedzinski -- Sidoti and Company -- Analyst

More LCUT analysis

All earnings call transcripts

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.