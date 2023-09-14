Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) closed at $5.50 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.29% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.96%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the kitchen products company had lost 16.85% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.19% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lifetime Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Lifetime Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.25 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 56.25%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $178.19 million, down 4.5% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $684.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +93.55% and -5.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lifetime Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lifetime Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.17.

It is also worth noting that LCUT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. LCUT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.69 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

