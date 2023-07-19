Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) closed at $5.70 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.24%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 7.84%.

Heading into today, shares of the kitchen products company had gained 21.46% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.19% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lifetime Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.22, down 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $133.16 million, down 12% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $679.88 million. These totals would mark changes of +93.55% and -6.57%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Lifetime Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Lifetime Brands currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.59.

Also, we should mention that LCUT has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.72 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LCUT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

