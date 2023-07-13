Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) closed at $5.69 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.53% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.61%.

Coming into today, shares of the kitchen products company had gained 13.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.18%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Lifetime Brands as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of -$0.22 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 57.14%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $133.16 million, down 12% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $679.88 million, which would represent changes of +93.55% and -6.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lifetime Brands is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lifetime Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.43 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.23, so we one might conclude that Lifetime Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that LCUT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.71 as of yesterday's close.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

