Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) closed the most recent trading day at $5.54, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.47% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.57%.

Coming into today, shares of the kitchen products company had lost 19.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 3.8%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.43%.

Lifetime Brands will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.25%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $178.19 million, down 4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $684.97 million. These totals would mark changes of +93.55% and -5.87%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lifetime Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lifetime Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.08. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.9.

It is also worth noting that LCUT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Consumer Products - Discretionary stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.7 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

