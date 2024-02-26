Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) ended the recent trading session at $10.25, demonstrating a -0.77% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.16%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Shares of the kitchen products company have appreciated by 34.33% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.74%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.32, reflecting a 45.45% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $196.69 million, reflecting a 5% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lifetime Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Lifetime Brands boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lifetime Brands is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.91. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.28.

Also, we should mention that LCUT has a PEG ratio of 0.92. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry stood at 1.56 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.