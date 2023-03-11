Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Lifetime Brands said on March 8, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.17 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.58 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.74%, the lowest has been 0.90%, and the highest has been 4.47%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 2.11 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 123.92% Upside

As of March 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lifetime Brands is $12.50. The forecasts range from a low of $9.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 123.92% from its latest reported closing price of $5.58.

The projected annual revenue for Lifetime Brands is $720MM, a decrease of 1.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 190 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lifetime Brands. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 3.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LCUT is 0.06%, an increase of 3.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.57% to 10,900K shares. The put/call ratio of LCUT is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Mill Road Capital Management holds 1,209K shares representing 5.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Kennedy Capital Management holds 652K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 652K shares, representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCUT by 7.52% over the last quarter.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners holds 617K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 625K shares, representing a decrease of 1.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LCUT by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Jb Capital Partners holds 515K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 490K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 513K shares, representing a decrease of 4.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LCUT by 0.58% over the last quarter.

Lifetime Brands Background Information

Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef'n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, Kizmos™, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, and Rabbit®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Creative Tops®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Kirk Stieff®, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A® and Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather and Planet Box®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.

