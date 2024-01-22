Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Lifetime Brands (LCUT) reached $7.81, with a +1.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.36%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.32%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the kitchen products company had gained 34.26% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.61% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Lifetime Brands is projected to report earnings of $0.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 45.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $196.69 million, down 5% from the prior-year quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lifetime Brands. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lifetime Brands currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Lifetime Brands is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.65. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.14, so one might conclude that Lifetime Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LCUT has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry stood at 1.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

