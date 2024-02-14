Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Lifetime Brands (LCUT) ending at $9.16, denoting a +0.77% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.96%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.4%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.3%.

The kitchen products company's stock has climbed by 20.72% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.69%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lifetime Brands in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.32, reflecting a 45.45% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $196.69 million, down 5% from the prior-year quarter.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lifetime Brands. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lifetime Brands is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lifetime Brands has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.36 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.51, so one might conclude that Lifetime Brands is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that LCUT has a PEG ratio of 0.81 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry stood at 1.11 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, positioning it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.