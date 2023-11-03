Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

Lifetime Brands (LCUT) ended the recent trading session at $5.37, demonstrating a +0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.89% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.78%.

The kitchen products company's shares have seen an increase of 5.29% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 1.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.8%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lifetime Brands in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 9, 2023. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.27, reflecting a 68.75% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $191.68 million, reflecting a 2.73% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.62 per share and revenue of $697.84 million. These totals would mark changes of +100% and -4.1%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Lifetime Brands. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.33% higher within the past month. Currently, Lifetime Brands is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

With respect to valuation, Lifetime Brands is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.66. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.44 of its industry.

We can also see that LCUT currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Consumer Products - Discretionary was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.18 at yesterday's closing price.

The Consumer Products - Discretionary industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 167, placing it within the bottom 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow LCUT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.