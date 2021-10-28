Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that LCUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.9, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCUT was $16.9, representing a -15.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $19.93 and a 80.36% increase over the 52 week low of $9.37.

LCUT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). LCUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.75. Zacks Investment Research reports LCUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 46.32%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lcut Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.