Dividends
LCUT

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LCUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that LCUT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCUT was $11.61, representing a -7.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.57 and a 256.13% increase over the 52 week low of $3.26.

LCUT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LCUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports LCUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 93.33%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCUT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LCUT

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular