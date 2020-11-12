Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LCUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that LCUT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCUT was $11.61, representing a -7.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.57 and a 256.13% increase over the 52 week low of $3.26.

LCUT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LCUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports LCUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 93.33%, compared to an industry average of 16.7%.

