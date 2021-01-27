Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 28, 2021

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that LCUT has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCUT was $15.36, representing a -6.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 371.17% increase over the 52 week low of $3.26.

LCUT is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LCUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.6. Zacks Investment Research reports LCUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 93.33%, compared to an industry average of 15%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCUT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

