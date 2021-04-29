Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.043 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LCUT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that LCUT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.7, the dividend yield is 1.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LCUT was $14.7, representing a -10.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.50 and a 292% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

LCUT is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) and Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX). LCUT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.2. Zacks Investment Research reports LCUT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.53%, compared to an industry average of 6.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LCUT Dividend History page.

