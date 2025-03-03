Lifetime Brands, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2025

Lifetime Brands will present at investor conferences in March, featuring one-on-one meetings and a fireside chat.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. announced its participation in two upcoming investor conferences. The company will attend the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA, from March 16-18, where management will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with investors on March 17. Additionally, Lifetime Brands will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, taking place virtually on March 19-20, featuring a fireside chat with CEO Rob Kay and CFO Laurence Winoker on March 19 at 9:15 am ET. Investors can access the webcast on the company's website and schedule meetings with management through Investor Relations. Lifetime Brands is a major designer and marketer of a wide range of consumer products for the home under various well-known brands.

Participation in well-regarded investor conferences provides Lifetime Brands with an opportunity to engage directly with potential investors, enhancing visibility and credibility.

The scheduled fireside chat featuring the CEO and CFO can facilitate direct communication of the company's strategy and performance to a focused audience, potentially attracting investor interest.

Hosting one-on-one and small group meetings allows for personalized discussions with investors, which may strengthen relationships and investor confidence in the company's management.

None

What investor conferences is Lifetime Brands participating in?

Lifetime Brands will participate in the 37th Annual ROTH Conference and the Sidoti Small-Cap Conference.

When is the ROTH Conference taking place?

The ROTH Conference is scheduled for March 16-18, 2025.

Who will represent Lifetime Brands at the Sidoti Conference?

CEO Rob Kay and CFO Laurence Winoker will represent Lifetime Brands in the fireside chat.

How can investors schedule a meeting with Lifetime Brands’ management?

Interested investors can contact Investor Relations at LCUT@mzgroup.us to schedule a meeting.

Where can I access the webcast for the Sidoti Conference fireside chat?

The webcast link is available in the investor section of Lifetime Brands’ corporate website.

$LCUT insiders have traded $LCUT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VERONIQUE GABAI-PINSKY purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $19,495

DANIEL SIEGEL (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,333 shares for an estimated $18,710.

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LCUT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (“Lifetime” or the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, today announced its participation in the following upcoming investor conferences:









37th Annual ROTH Conference, March 16-18,



being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. Lifetime Brands’ management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors on Monday, March 17th.







being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA. Lifetime Brands’ management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors on Monday, March 17th.





Sidoti Small-Cap Conference, March 19-20,



being held virtually. Lifetime’s Chief Executive Officer Rob Kay and Chief Financial Officer Laurence Winoker will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, March 19th at 9:15am ET. A webcast link to the fireside chat can be accessed through the investor section of the Company’s website at



https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/



. Additionally, management will host one-on-one and small group meetings with interested investors during the event.











To schedule a meeting with Lifetime’s management, please contact Investor Relations at



LCUT@mzgroup.us



.







About Lifetime Brands, Inc.







Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware, KitchenAid, Sabatier, Amco Houseworks, Chef'n



®



, KitchenAid



®



, Sabatier



®



, Amco Houseworks



®



, Chef’n



®



Chicago Metallic, Copco, Fred



®



, Fred



®



& Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft



®



, Kamenstein



®



, La Cafetière



®



, MasterClass



®



, Misto



®



, Swing-A-Way



®



, Taylor



®



Kitchen, and Rabbit



®



; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa



®



, Pfaltzgraff



®



, Fitz and Floyd



®



, Empire Silver™, Gorham



®



, International



®



Silver, Towle



®



Silversmiths, Wallace



®



, Wilton Armetale



®



, V&A



®



, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew



®



and Year & Day



®



; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY



®



, S’well



®



, Taylor



®



Bath, Taylor



®



Kitchen, Taylor



®



Weather and Planet Box



®



. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.





The Company’s corporate website is



www.lifetimebrands.com



.







Contacts:









Lifetime Brands, Inc.







Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer





516-203-3590







investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com







or







MZ North America







Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore





Main: 203-741-8811







LCUT@mzgroup.us





