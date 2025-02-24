Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Details

Lifetime Brands will announce Q4 2024 results on March 13, 2025, followed by a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

Lifetime Brands, Inc., a prominent global designer and marketer of consumer products for the home, will announce its fourth quarter and full-year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, prior to market opening. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results, which can be accessed by dialing specific phone numbers or through a live webcast on their investor relations website. Additionally, CEO Robert Kay will showcase the company's brands at The Inspired Home Show in Chicago from March 2-4, 2025, and investors interested in meeting with management at the event are encouraged to contact investor relations.

Potential Positives

Lifetime Brands is set to release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, indicative of its ongoing transparency and commitment to informing investors.

The scheduled conference call allows for direct communication between the company's management and investors, fostering engagement and trust.

The participation of CEO Robert Kay at The Inspired Home Show highlights the company's focus on brand visibility and market engagement.

Potential Negatives

Possible concern regarding financial performance, as the release highlights an upcoming financial results announcement, which may indicate uncertainty or challenges that the company is facing.

FAQ

When will Lifetime Brands release its financial results?

Lifetime Brands will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025.

What time is the conference call for financial results?

The conference call to discuss the financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 13, 2025.

How can I access the conference call?

Dial 1-877-451-6152 (USA) or 1-201-389-0879 (International) to access the live conference call.

Will there be a replay of the conference call?

Yes, an audio replay will be available via the investor relations website or by telephone after the live call.

Where is The Inspired Home Show located?

The Inspired Home Show will be held at the McCormick Place Exposition Center in downtown Chicago, IL.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LCUT Insider Trading Activity

$LCUT insiders have traded $LCUT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VERONIQUE GABAI-PINSKY purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $19,495

DANIEL SIEGEL (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,333 shares for an estimated $18,710.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LCUT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $LCUT stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LCUT) (the “Company”), a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home, will release its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results before market open on Thursday, March 13, 2025. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.





Investors and analysts may access the live conference call by dialing 1-877-451-6152 (USA) or 1-201-389-0879 (International). In addition, a live webcast of the conference call will be accessible through the investor relations website



here



.





For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at



https://lifetimebrands.gcs-web.com/



or via telephone replay by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering access code 13751489.







Additional Upcoming Event:







Lifetime Brands’ Chief Executive Officer Robert Kay will exhibit Lifetime’s family of brands during the



The Inspired Home Show



at the McCormick Place Exposition Center in downtown Chicago, IL from March 2-4, 2025. Investors interested in meeting with Lifetime Brands’ management at The Inspired Home Show, please reach out to investor relations at



LCUT@mzgroup.us



.







About Lifetime Brands, Inc.







Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware



®



, KitchenAid



®



, Sabatier



®



, Amco Houseworks



®



, Chef’n



®



Chicago™ Metallic, Copco



®



, Fred



®



& Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft



®



, Kamenstein



®



, La Cafetière



®



, MasterClass



®



, Misto



®



, Swing-A-Way



®



, Taylor



®



Kitchen, and Rabbit



®



; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa



®



, Pfaltzgraff



®



, Fitz and Floyd



®



, Empire Silver™, Gorham



®



, International



®



Silver, Towle



®



Silversmiths, Wallace



®



, Wilton Armetale



®



, V&A



®



, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew



®



and Year & Day



®



; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY



®



, S’well



®



, Taylor



®



Bath, Taylor



®



Kitchen, Taylor



®



Weather and Planet Box



®



. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.





Please visit the Company’s corporate website at



www.lifetimebrands.com



.







Contacts:









Lifetime Brands, Inc.







Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer





516-203-3590







investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com







or







MZ North America







Shannon Devine / Rory Rumore





Main: 203-741-8811







LCUT@mzgroup.us





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.