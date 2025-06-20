Lifetime Brands, Inc. Announce Election Results and Quarterly Dividend Details from 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Lifetime Brands, Inc. announced 2025 director elections, auditor appointment, executive compensation approval, and declared a quarterly dividend.

Lifetime Brands, Inc. announced the results of its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on June 18, 2025, where shareholders elected a new board of directors including Jeffrey Siegel as Chairman and Robert B. Kay as CEO. Additionally, Ernst & Young LLP was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025. Stockholders also approved the 2024 compensation for named executives on a non-binding advisory basis. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share, payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 1, 2025. Lifetime Brands is a prominent global provider of kitchenware, tableware, and home products, marketing under various well-known brands.

Potential Positives

Stockholders successfully elected a diverse and experienced board of directors, which could enhance governance and strategic decision-making.

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered public accounting firm was ratified, ensuring continued oversight and accountability in financial reporting.

The declaration of a quarterly cash dividend demonstrates the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Stockholders may have concerns about the non-binding advisory approval of executive compensation, indicating potential dissatisfaction with the management's performance or pay structure.

The re-election of certain directors may signal a lack of new perspectives or innovative leadership within the board, which could impact future company growth.

The modest quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share might not meet investor expectations for higher returns, potentially leading to disappointments among shareholders.

FAQ

What were the results of Lifetime Brands' 2025 Annual Meeting?

At the 2025 Annual Meeting, stockholders elected new directors and ratified Ernst & Young LLP as the independent accounting firm.

Who were elected as directors for Lifetime Brands?

The newly elected directors include Jeffrey Siegel, Robert B. Kay, Jeffrey H. Evans, and others with diverse backgrounds.

What was the declared dividend for Lifetime Brands in 2025?

The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share, payable on August 15, 2025.

What is the core business of Lifetime Brands, Inc.?

Lifetime Brands is a global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware, and home products.

How can I contact Lifetime Brands for investor inquiries?

Investor inquiries can be directed to Laurence Winoker at 516-203-3590 or via email at investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (Nasdaq: LCUT), a leading global provider of branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home, announced the results of the votes taken at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held Wednesday, June 18, 2025.





The stockholders elected the following directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Stockholders:









Jeffrey Siegel









Chairman of the Board









Robert B. Kay









Chief Executive Officer, Lifetime Brands, Inc.









Jeffrey H. Evans









Former Executive Vice President, Entertainment, Toys, and Seasonal, Walmart U.S.









Rachael A. Jarosh









Former President and Chief Executive Officer, Enactus









Cherrie Nanninga









Partner, Real Estate Solutions Group, LLC









Craig Phillips









Retired, Senior Vice President — Distribution, Lifetime Brands, Inc.









Veronique Gabai-Pinsky









Former Global President, Vera Wang Group, LLC









Bruce G. Pollack









Managing Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC









Michael J. Regan









Retired Certified Public Accountant









Michael Schnabel









Senior Partner, Centre Partners Management, LLC









In addition, stockholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the year ending December 31, 2025.





On a non-binding advisory basis, stockholders approved the 2024 compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.





Separately, on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Lifetime’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0425 per share payable on August 15, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 1, 2025.







Lifetime Brands, Inc.







Lifetime Brands is a leading global designer, developer and marketer of a broad range of branded consumer products used in the home. The Company markets its products under well-known kitchenware brands, including Farberware®, KitchenAid®, Sabatier®, Amco Houseworks®, Chef’n® Chicago™ Metallic, Copco®, Fred® & Friends, Houdini™, KitchenCraft®, Kamenstein®, La Cafetière®, MasterClass®, Misto®, Swing-A-Way®, Taylor® Kitchen, Rabbit®, and Dolly®; respected tableware and giftware brands, including Mikasa®, Pfaltzgraff®, Fitz and Floyd®, Empire Silver™, Gorham®, International® Silver, Towle® Silversmiths, Wallace®, Wilton Armetale®, V&A®, Royal Botanic Gardens Kew®, Year & Day®, Dolly®, Royal Leerdam®, and ONIS®; and valued home solutions brands, including BUILT NY®, S’well®, Taylor® Bath, Taylor® Kitchen, Taylor® Weather, Planet Box®, and Dolly®. The Company also provides exclusive private label products to leading retailers worldwide.





The Company’s corporate website is



www.lifetimebrands.com



.







Contacts:









Lifetime Brands, Inc.







Laurence Winoker, Chief Financial Officer





516-203-3590







investor.relations@lifetimebrands.com







or







MZ North America







Shannon Devine





Main: 203-741-8811





LCUT@mzgroup.us



