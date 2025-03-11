LIFETIME BRANDS Earnings Preview: Recent $LCUT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LIFETIME BRANDS ($LCUT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $212,075,340 and earnings of $0.46 per share.

LIFETIME BRANDS Insider Trading Activity

LIFETIME BRANDS insiders have traded $LCUT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LCUT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VERONIQUE GABAI-PINSKY purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $19,495

DANIEL SIEGEL (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,333 shares for an estimated $18,710.

LIFETIME BRANDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of LIFETIME BRANDS stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

