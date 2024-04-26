Lifetime Brands About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (LCUT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/30/24, Lifetime Brands Inc (Symbol: LCUT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.0425, payable on 5/15/24. As a percentage of LCUT's recent stock price of $9.61, this dividend works out to approximately 0.44%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LCUT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LCUT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LCUT's low point in its 52 week range is $4.31 per share, with $11.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.71.

In Friday trading, Lifetime Brands Inc shares are currently off about 4% on the day.

