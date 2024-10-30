LifeTech’s Promising Results for Bioresorbable Scaffold

LifeTech Scientific Corporation (HK:1302) has released an update.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation has announced the successful completion of a one-year follow-up study for its IBS Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffold System, showcasing impressive safety and effectiveness results. With a target lesion failure rate of 2.9% and zero cardiac deaths reported, the innovative scaffold is poised for CE registration approval in the European Union. This development promises significant advancements for patients with coronary heart disease worldwide.

