News & Insights

Stocks

LifeTech Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

LifeTech Scientific Corporation (HK:1302) has released an update.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation has announced that all resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 27, 2024, were approved by shareholders. Key approvals included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. Additionally, mandates were granted to issue new shares and repurchase existing ones, alongside the approval of amendments to the company’s memorandum and articles of association.

For further insights into HK:1302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.