LifeTech Shareholders Approve All AGM Resolutions

LifeTech Scientific Corporation (HK:1302) has released an update.

LifeTech Scientific Corporation has announced that all resolutions presented at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 27, 2024, were approved by shareholders. Key approvals included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu as auditors. Additionally, mandates were granted to issue new shares and repurchase existing ones, alongside the approval of amendments to the company’s memorandum and articles of association.

For further insights into HK:1302 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.