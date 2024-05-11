Lifestyle: Top Golf Destinations for Advisors in 2024

As the 2024 golf season kicks into gear and the warm weather sets in, financial advisors and businesses might want to consider planning for fall golf outings now. Summer and Fall offer ideal conditions with well-maintained courses, pleasant weather, and peak performance after a summer of play.

The season also presents excellent deals at golf destinations nationwide or even abroad for those seeking Caribbean getaways or links golf in the UK or Ireland before their season ends.

For advisors and businesses opting to stay stateside, prime golf destinations like Myrtle Beach, Scottsdale, Orlando, Las Vegas, and Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Trail offer diverse experiences to cater to various preferences and budgets. With fall golf trip bookings already on the rise, early planning ensures securing preferred travel dates and tee times for a successful outing.

Finsum: Lifestyle and activities can deepen relationships for advisors on both sides of their business, structuring more than legs but also business potential.

golf

lifestyle

activities

advisors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.