Lifestyle Communities Ltd Announces Shareholding Changes

Lifestyle Communities Ltd (AU:LIC) has released an update.

Lifestyle Communities Limited has experienced a change in substantial holdings, as indicated by a notice from Challenger Limited and Apollo Global Management, Inc., including their associated entities. The changes involve an adjustment in the number of ordinary fully paid shares held, which has subsequently altered the voting power for these entities within Lifestyle Communities Limited. This shift in shareholding dynamics is a significant update for investors monitoring the company’s ownership structure.

