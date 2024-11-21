Lifestyle Communities’ Director Boosts Share Holdings

Lifestyle Communities Ltd (AU:LIC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Lifestyle Communities Ltd has announced a significant acquisition of shares by Director David Paul Blight, who increased his holdings through indirect interests in both the Blight Superannuation Fund and Woodcliff Capital Pty Ltd. The on-market purchase included 11,910 shares through the Blight Superannuation Fund and 25,280 shares through Woodcliff Capital, underscoring a notable investment move by the director.
For further insights into AU:LIC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.