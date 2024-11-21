News & Insights

Lifestyle Communities’ Director Boosts Share Holdings

November 21, 2024 — 08:18 pm EST

Lifestyle Communities Ltd (AU:LIC) has released an update.

Lifestyle Communities Ltd has announced a significant acquisition of shares by Director David Paul Blight, who increased his holdings through indirect interests in both the Blight Superannuation Fund and Woodcliff Capital Pty Ltd. The on-market purchase included 11,910 shares through the Blight Superannuation Fund and 25,280 shares through Woodcliff Capital, underscoring a notable investment move by the director.

