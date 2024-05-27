News & Insights

Lifestyle China Group Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

May 27, 2024 — 07:39 am EDT

Lifestyle China Group (HK:2136) has released an update.

At the Annual General Meeting of Lifestyle China Group Limited, shareholders overwhelmingly approved all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor. The resolutions also included the granting of general mandates for the directors to purchase and issue new shares, with over 99% votes in favor for each item. The total number of issued shares was 1,464,448,500, with no restrictions on shareholders’ voting rights.

