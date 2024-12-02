Lifestyle China Group Halts Trading for Major Announcement

Lifestyle China Group (HK:2136) has released an update.

Lifestyle China Group Limited has halted trading of its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange pending a significant announcement related to the company’s inside information and the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers. Investors are advised to stay informed as developments unfold, which could potentially impact the company’s stock performance.

