LifeStance reports Q3 EPS (2c), consensus (7c)

Reports Q3 revenue $312.7M, consensus $302.6M. Thanks to the great work and resilience of the LifeStance (LFST) team, we mitigated much of the rate pressure that was expected in the third quarter. This enabled us to surpass our expectations for the quarter and raise guidance for the full year,” said Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO of LifeStance. “We are pleased with the performance thus far in 2024 and, as we look to 2025, will continue striving to meet our commitments as we have done for the past eight consecutive quarters.”

