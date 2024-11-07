LifeStance raises FY24 revenue view to $1.228B-$1.248B from $1.2B-$1.242B

FY24 consensus $1.22B. Raising FY24 adjusted EBITDA view to $105M-$115M from $90M-$100M. Additionally, the company continues to expect to generate positive free cash flow for the full year.

