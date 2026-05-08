LifeStance Prices $285M Secondary Offering; Q1 Revenue Up 21%

(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) yesterday announced the pricing of a secondary underwritten public offering of 35 million shares of common stock at $8.15 per share. The offering, made by selling stockholders, is expected to generate gross proceeds of approximately $285 million for those holders, with LifeStance itself not receiving any proceeds.

LifeStance has agreed to repurchase 6 million shares from the underwriter at the same offering price, subject to completion of the deal and customary conditions. The offering and repurchase are expected to close on or about May 12, 2026. J.P. Morgan is acting as the sole underwriter.

Separately, LifeStance reported first quarter 2026 revenue $403.5 million, up 21% from $333.0 million in Q1 2025.

Net income rose sharply to $14.2 million compared to net income of $0.7 million a year earlier, while Adjusted EBITDA increased 48% to $51.1 million from $34.6 million.

Center Margin grew 24% to $135.9 million, or 33.7% of revenue, compared to $109.8 million, or 33% from Q1 2025.

The clinician base expanded 11% to 8,349 with visit volumes up 18% to 2.5 million. Cash flow from operations was $33.1 million.

For full year 2026, LifeStance raised guidance to revenue of $1.640 billion to $1.680 billion, compared with FY 2025 actual revenue of $1.42 billion.

Center Margin of $547 million to $571 million, compared to $461.1 million from FY 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA of $200 million to $220 million compared to $157.7 million in FY 2025.

LFST has traded between $3.74 and $8.89 over the past year. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $8.85, up 20.24%. During overnight trading the stock traded at $8.00, down 9.60%.

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