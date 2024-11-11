LifeStance price target raised to $7 from $6 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Stephanie Davis raised the firm’s price target on LifeStance (LFST) to $7 from $6 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. The company reported a “strong” Q3, primarily on rates upside in both magnitude and timing, but this pull forward will optically weigh on fiscal 2025, with margins expected to be flat, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
