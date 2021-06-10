US Markets
LFST

LifeStance Health valued at more than $7 bln in U.S. IPO

Contributor
Noor Zainab Hussain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

LifeStance Health Group Inc's shares jumped over 11% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the therapy provider a market value of nearly $7.5 billion and underscoring demand for mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

June 10 (Reuters) - LifeStance Health Group Inc's LFST.O shares jumped over 11% in their Nasdaq debut on Thursday, giving the therapy provider a market value of nearly $7.5 billion and underscoring demand for mental health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's stock, backed by an affiliate of buyout firm TPG, opened at $20, compared to the initial public offering price of $18 set on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LFST

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular