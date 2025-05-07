LifeStance Health Reports Q1 2025 Financial Results with Revenue Growth and Positive Net Income

LifeStance Health Group reported Q1 2025 revenue of $333 million, an 11% increase, with first positive net income as a public company.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with revenues of $333 million, an 11% increase from $300.4 million in the previous year. The company also achieved a net income of $0.7 million, a significant turnaround from a net loss of $21.1 million in Q1 2024. The growth was supported by a 10% rise in clinician numbers, leading to an increase in visit volumes to 2.1 million. Despite some operational cash outflow of $3.1 million, adjusted EBITDA grew 25% to $34.6 million. LifeStance reiterated its revenue guidance for the full year of 2025 at $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion, alongside other key financial metrics, and expressed confidence in continuing to enhance mental healthcare access while maintaining operational growth and clinician engagement.

Revenue grew by 11% to $333.0 million compared to the previous year, indicating strong demand for services.

First quarter visit volumes increased by 10% to 2.1 million, suggesting an expanding customer base and increased utilization of mental healthcare services.

Positive net income of $0.7 million marks a significant turnaround from a net loss of $21.1 million in the prior year, demonstrating improved financial health.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 25% to $34.6 million, reflecting stronger operational efficiency and profitability compared to the previous year.

Net cash used in operations was $3.1 million, indicating potential liquidity issues despite the positive net income reported.

Free Cash Flow was negative $10.3 million in the first quarter, raising concerns about the company’s cash generation capabilities.

Despite reporting a net income of $0.7 million, the overall accumulated deficit remains significant at $817.6 million, reflecting long-term financial challenges.

What were LifeStance Health's Q1 2025 revenue results?

LifeStance Health reported Q1 2025 revenue of $333.0 million, an 11% increase from $300.4 million in Q1 2024.

How did LifeStance perform in terms of net income in Q1 2025?

LifeStance achieved a net income of $0.7 million in Q1 2025, a significant improvement from a net loss of $21.1 million in Q1 2024.

What was the growth in clinician numbers for LifeStance Health?

LifeStance Health's clinician base grew by 10%, reaching a total of 7,535 clinicians in Q1 2025.

What financial outlook does LifeStance provide for FY 2025?

LifeStance expects full-year revenue of $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion for 2025, with a center margin of $440 million to $464 million.

When is the LifeStance conference call for Q1 2025 results?

The conference call to discuss LifeStance's Q1 2025 results is scheduled for May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFST), one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental healthcare, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Revenue of $333.0 million increased 11% compared to revenue of $300.4 million



Clinician base increased 10% to 7,535 clinicians, a sequential net increase of 152 in the first quarter



First quarter visit volumes increased 10% to 2.1 million



Net income of $0.7 million compared to net loss of $21.1 million



Net cash used in operations of $3.1 million in the first quarter



Adjusted EBITDA of $34.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $27.7 million



Free Cash Flow of negative $10.3 million in the first quarter



For full year 2025, reiterating expectations for revenue of $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion, Center Margin of $440 million to $464 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $150 million







“We delivered a solid quarter to kick off 2025, thanks to the commitment and dedication of our employees, including over 7,500 clinicians,” said Dave Bourdon, CEO of LifeStance. “We exceeded our financial expectations with double-digit margins as well as positive net income in the quarter for the first time in our history as a public company. We look forward to continuing to enhance the patient and clinician experience at LifeStance while delivering on our mission of expanding access to mental healthcare services.”











Q1 2025

















Q1 2024

















Y/Y

















(in millions)















































Total revenue









$





333.0













$





300.4

















11





%









Income (loss) from operations













1.6

















(16.8





)













(110





%)









Center Margin













109.8

















94.7

















16





%









Net income (loss)













0.7

















(21.1





)













(103





%)









Adjusted EBITDA













34.6

















27.7

















25





%











Income (loss) from operations

















0.5









%

















(5.6









%)

























Center Margin

















33.0









%

















31.5









%

























Net income (loss)

















0.2









%

















(7.0









%)

























Adjusted EBITDA

















10.4









%

















9.2









%













































































Revenue grew 11% to $333.0 million. Revenue growth in the first quarter was driven primarily by higher visit volumes from net clinician growth and improvements in total revenue per visit.



Income from operations was $1.6 million and net income was $0.7 million.



Center Margin grew 16% to $109.8 million, or 33.0% of total revenue.



Adjusted EBITDA increased 25% to $34.6 million, or 10.4% of total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue increased in the first quarter as a result of higher total revenue per visit and lower center costs as a percentage of revenue.









For the three months ended March 31, 2025, LifeStance used $3.1 million cash flow from operations. The Company ended the first quarter with cash of $134.3 million and net long-term debt of $276.3 million.







LifeStance is providing the following outlook for 2025:







The Company is reiterating full year revenue of $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion, Center Margin of $440 million to $464 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $150 million.



For the second quarter of 2025, the Company expects total revenue of $332 million to $352 million, Center Margin of $100 million to $114 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $28 million to $34 million.









LifeStance will hold a conference call today, May 7, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the first quarter 2025 results.







Founded in 2017, LifeStance (Nasdaq: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable, and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 7,500 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.





We routinely post information that may be important to investors on the “Investor Relations” section of our website at investor.lifestance.com. We encourage investors and potential investors to consult our website regularly for important information about us.







Statements in this press release and on the related teleconference that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: full year and second quarter guidance and management's related assumptions; business plans and objectives; and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release and on the related teleconference, words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “intend,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “plan,” “target,” “predict,” “project,” “seek” and similar expressions as they relate to us are intended to identify forward-looking statements. They involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events and results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: if reimbursement rates paid by third-party payors are reduced or if third-party payors otherwise restrain our ability to obtain or deliver care to patients, our business could be materially harmed; we may not grow at the rates we historically have achieved or at all, even if our key metrics may imply future growth, including if we are unable to successfully execute on our growth initiatives and business strategies; if we fail to manage our growth effectively, our expenses could increase more than expected, our revenue may not increase proportionally or at all, and we may be unable to execute on our business strategy; our ability to recruit new clinicians and retain existing clinicians; we conduct business in a heavily regulated industry and if we fail to comply with these laws and government regulations, we could incur penalties or be required to make significant changes to our operations or experience adverse publicity, which could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition; we are dependent on our relationships with supported practices, which we do not own, to provide healthcare services, and our business would be harmed if those relationships were disrupted or if our arrangements with these entities became subject to legal challenges; we operate in a competitive industry, and if we are not able to compete effectively, our business and financial performance would be harmed; the impact on us of healthcare reform legislation and other changes in the healthcare industry and in healthcare spending is currently unknown, but may harm our business; if our or our vendors’ security measures fail or are breached and unauthorized access to our employees’, patients’ or partners’ data is obtained, our systems may be perceived as insecure, we may incur significant liabilities, including through private litigation or regulatory action, our reputation may be harmed, and we could lose patients and partners; our business depends on our ability to effectively invest in, implement improvements to and properly maintain the uninterrupted operation and data integrity of our information technology and other business systems; our existing indebtedness could adversely affect our business and growth prospects; and other risks and uncertainties set forth under “Risk Factors” included in the reports we have filed or will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. LifeStance does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect any change in management's expectations or any change in the assumptions or circumstances on which such statements are based, except as otherwise required by law.







This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Center Margin, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Tables showing the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this release. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company’s operating performance, and may be helpful to securities analysts, institutional investors and other interested parties in understanding the Company’s operating performance and prospects. This press release also refers to Free Cash Flow, which is calculated as net cash used in operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. Management believes Free Cash Flow is a useful indicator of liquidity that provides information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated from our operations that, after investments in property and equipment, can be used for future growth. These non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated, may not be comparable to companies in other industries or within the same industry with similarly titled measures of performance. Therefore, the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or in isolation from, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as net income (loss) or income (loss) from operations.





Center Margin and Adjusted EBITDA anticipated for the second quarter of 2025 and full year 2025 are calculated in a manner consistent with the historical presentation of these measures at the end of this release. Reconciliation for the forward-looking second quarter of 2025 and full year 2025 Center Margin, Adjusted EBITDA guidance and Free Cash Flow is not being provided, as LifeStance does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such reconciliation. As such, LifeStance management cannot estimate on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort the impact these variables and individual adjustments will have on its reported results.





Management acknowledges that there are many items that impact a company’s reported results and the adjustments reflected in these non-GAAP measures are not intended to present all items that may have impacted these results.





CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









(unaudited)









(In thousands, except for par value)





































March 31, 2025

















December 31, 2024















CURRENT ASSETS

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





134,336













$





154,571













Patient accounts receivable, net













140,370

















131,802













Prepaid expenses and other current assets













29,927

















26,137













Total current assets













304,633

















312,510













NONCURRENT ASSETS

































Property and equipment, net













163,718

















166,041













Right-of-use assets













148,068

















147,878













Intangible assets, net













187,333

















190,799













Goodwill













1,293,346

















1,293,346













Other noncurrent assets













7,574

















7,724













Total noncurrent assets













1,800,039

















1,805,788













Total assets









$





2,104,672













$





2,118,298













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

































CURRENT LIABILITIES

































Accounts payable









$





7,415













$





7,242













Accrued payroll expenses













99,922

















117,461













Other accrued expenses













43,245

















46,942













Operating lease liabilities, current













47,301

















49,449













Other current liabilities













9,502

















7,792













Total current liabilities













207,385

















228,886













NONCURRENT LIABILITIES

































Long-term debt, net













276,322

















279,790













Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent













149,391

















148,699













Deferred tax liability, net













14,221

















14,329













Other noncurrent liabilities













254

















309













Total noncurrent liabilities













440,188

















443,127













Total liabilities









$





647,573













$





672,013













COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

































Preferred stock – par value $0.01 per share; 25,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024













—

















—













Common stock – par value $0.01 per share; 800,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 388,826 and 382,735 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively













3,888

















3,827













Additional paid-in capital













2,270,179

















2,259,818













Accumulated other comprehensive income













612

















929













Accumulated deficit













(817,580





)













(818,289





)









Total stockholders' equity













1,457,099

















1,446,285













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





2,104,672













$





2,118,298







































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









(unaudited)









(In thousands, except per share amounts)





































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















TOTAL REVENUE









$





332,970













$





300,437













OPERATING EXPENSES

































Center costs, excluding depreciation and amortization shown separately below













223,179

















205,711













General and administrative expenses













94,431

















88,934













Depreciation and amortization













13,756

















22,564













Total operating expenses









$





331,366













$





317,209













INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS









$





1,604













$





(16,772





)









OTHER EXPENSE

































Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration













—

















2,015













Interest expense, net













(3,073





)













(5,903





)









Other expense













(1





)













(74





)









Total other expense









$





(3,074





)









$





(3,962





)









LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES













(1,470





)













(20,734





)









INCOME TAX BENEFIT (PROVISION)













2,179

















(363





)









NET INCOME (LOSS)









$





709













$





(21,097





)









EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE

































Basic













0.00

















(0.06





)









Diluted









0.00

















(0.06





)









Weighted-average shares outstanding

































Basic













383,272

















376,331













Diluted













390,666

















376,331













































NET INCOME (LOSS)









$





709













$





(21,097





)









OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS) INCOME

































Unrealized (losses) gains on cash flow hedge, net of tax













(317





)













583













COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)









$





392













$





(20,514





)



































CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS









(unaudited)









(In thousands)





































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

































Net income (loss)









$





709













$





(21,097





)









Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating





activities:

































Depreciation and amortization













13,756

















22,564













Non-cash operating lease costs













10,231

















9,687













Stock-based compensation













18,584

















20,581













Amortization of discount and debt issue costs













251

















424













Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration













—

















(2,015





)









Other, net













357

















(47





)









Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired:

































Patient accounts receivable, net













(8,568





)













(50,532





)









Prepaid expenses and other current assets













(4,515





)













2,491













Accounts payable













(77





)













4,981













Accrued payroll expenses













(17,540





)













(2,045





)









Operating lease liabilities













(11,894





)













(9,608





)









Other accrued expenses













(4,386





)













2,778













Net cash used in operating activities









$





(3,092





)









$





(21,838





)









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

































Purchases of property and equipment













(7,168





)













(5,104





)









Net cash used in investing activities









$





(7,168





)









$





(5,104





)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

































Payments of long-term debt













(1,813





)













(731





)









Payments of contingent consideration













—

















(1,700





)









Taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards













(8,162





)













—













Net cash used in financing activities









$





(9,975





)









$





(2,431





)









NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS













(20,235





)













(29,373





)









Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of period













154,571

















78,824













CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS – END OF PERIOD









$





134,336













$





49,451













SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION

































Cash paid for interest, net









$





4,382













$





6,270













Cash paid for taxes, net of refunds









$





609













$





(252





)









SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF NON CASH INVESTING AND





FINANCING ACTIVITIES

































Acquisition of property and equipment included in liabilities









$





2,348













$





3,104







































RECONCILIATION OF





INCOME (LOSS)





FROM OPERATIONS TO CENTER MARGIN





































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















(in thousands)



































Income (loss) from operations









$





1,604













$





(16,772





)









Adjusted for:

































Depreciation and amortization













13,756

















22,564













General and administrative expenses



(1)















94,431

















88,934















Center Margin













$









109,791

















$









94,726



























(1) Represents salaries, wages and employee benefits for our executive leadership, finance, human resources, marketing, billing and credentialing support and technology infrastructure and stock-based compensation for all employees.























RECONCILIATION OF NET





INCOME (LOSS)





TO ADJUSTED EBITDA





































Three Months Ended March 31,

























2025

















2024

















(in thousands)



































Net income (loss)









$





709













$





(21,097





)









Adjusted for:

































Interest expense, net













3,073

















5,903













Depreciation and amortization













13,756

















22,564













Income tax (benefit) provision













(2,179





)













363













Gain on remeasurement of contingent consideration













—

















(2,015





)









Stock-based compensation expense













18,584

















20,581













Loss on disposal of assets













1

















74













Executive transition costs













185

















31













Litigation costs



(1)















205

















537













Strategic initiatives



(2)















—

















751













Real estate optimization and restructuring





charges



(3)















(45





)













(147





)









Amortization of cloud-based software





implementation costs



(4)















357

















11













Other expenses



(5)















—

















95















Adjusted EBITDA













$









34,646

















$









27,651



























(1) Litigation costs include only those costs which are considered non-recurring and outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations, which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) the complexity of the case (e.g., complex class action litigation), (iii) the nature of the remedy(ies) sought, including the size of any monetary damages sought, (iv) the counterparty involved, and (v) our overall litigation strategy. During each of the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, litigation costs included cash expenses related to distinct litigation matters, including a privacy class action litigation and a compensation model class action litigation, and for the three months ended March 31, 2024, a securities class action litigation.





(2) Strategic initiatives consist of expenses directly related to a multi-phase system upgrade in connection with our recent and significant expansion. During the three months ended March 31, 2024, we continued a process of evaluating and adopting critical enterprise-wide systems for (i) human resources management and (ii) clinician credentialing and onboarding process. Strategic initiatives represents costs, such as third-party consulting costs and one-time costs, that are not part of our ongoing operations related to these enterprise-wide systems. We considered the frequency and scale of this multi-part enterprise upgrade when determining that the expenses were not normal, recurring operating expenses.





(3) Real estate optimization and restructuring charges consist of cash expenses and non-cash charges related to our real estate optimization initiative, which included certain asset impairment and disposal costs, certain gains and losses related to early lease terminations, and exit and disposal costs related to our real estate optimization initiative to consolidate our physical footprint during 2023. As the decision to close these centers was part of a significant strategic project driven by a historic shift in behavior, the magnitude of center closures was greater than what would be expected as part of ordinary business operations and did not constitute normal recurring operating activities. During the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, real estate optimization and restructuring charges consisted of certain gains and losses related to early lease terminations of previously abandoned real estate leases in 2023.





(4) Represents amortization of capitalized implementation costs related to cloud-based software arrangements that are included within general and administrative expenses included in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).





(5) Represents costs incurred pre- and post-center acquisition to integrate operations, including expenses related to conversion of compensation model, legacy system costs and data migration, consulting and legal services, and overtime and temporary labor costs, which are included in our unaudited consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income (loss).



