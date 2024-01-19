News & Insights

LifeStance Health Names Ujjwal Ramtekkar CMO

January 19, 2024 — 09:22 am EST

(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST), an outpatient mental healthcare company, Friday announced that it has appointed Ujjwal Ramtekkar as its chief medical officer, effective January 22.

He replaces Anisha Patel-Dunn who is stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Ramtekkar is an adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine.

On Thursday, LifeStance Health shares closed at $6.76, up 1.35% on the Nasdaq.

