LifeStance Health Names Ujjwal Ramtekkar CMO

(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST), an outpatient mental healthcare company, Friday announced that it has appointed Ujjwal Ramtekkar as its chief medical officer, effective January 22.

He replaces Anisha Patel-Dunn who is stepping down to spend more time with her family.

Ramtekkar is an adjunct clinical professor of psychiatry at the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine.

On Thursday, LifeStance Health shares closed at $6.76, up 1.35% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.