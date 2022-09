(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST) Thursday announced the appointment of Ken Burdick as chief executive officer and chairman, effective September 7. Michael Lester, who has been serving as CEO will retire and will serve as a Strategic Advisor. Burdick was with Centene as executive vice president.

