A LifeStance Health Insider Sold Nearly 70,000 Shares. Here's What That Means for Investors.

Key Points

Director Robert Bessler sold 69,899 shares for a total transaction value of approximately $492,000 across April 23 and April 24, 2026.

This activity represented 2.47% of Bessler's total holdings, with post-sale direct ownership at 57,619 shares, and indirect at 2.7 million shares.

The sale size is in line with Bessler's historical cadence.

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Director Robert Bessler reported the sale of 69,899 shares of LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) in multiple open-market transactions valued at approximately $492,000, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 69,899 Transaction value ~$492K Post-transaction shares (direct) 57,619 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,702,057 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$406K

Transaction and post-transaction values based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sell price of $7.04 on April 24, 2026.

Key questions

How does this sale compare to Bessler's historical transaction size and cadence?

This transaction aligns with Bessler's historical average sell-only trade size of approximately 53,600 shares, and follows a recent series of disposals that have meaningfully reduced his available share capacity.

This transaction aligns with Bessler's historical average sell-only trade size of approximately 53,600 shares, and follows a recent series of disposals that have meaningfully reduced his available share capacity. What proportion of Bessler's total position was affected, and what remains?

The sale represented 2.47% of his total holdings, leaving him with 57,619 shares directly and 2.7 million shares indirectly.

The sale represented 2.47% of his total holdings, leaving him with 57,619 shares directly and 2.7 million shares indirectly. Were any direct holdings impacted by this transaction?

No direct shares were sold; all activity was executed through indirect holdings.

No direct shares were sold; all activity was executed through indirect holdings. Is this transaction likely to alter Bessler's influence or alignment with shareholders?

Given the small percentage of overall holdings sold, and the substantial remaining indirect position, Bessler retains a meaningful economic interest in LifeStance Health Group.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 7,535 Revenue (TTM) $1.42 billion Net income (TTM) $9.66 million 1-year price change 8.60%

* 1-year price change calculated using April 24, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

LifeStance Health Group provides outpatient mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations, psychological and neuropsychological testing, and individual, family, and group therapy, both virtually and in-person across 32 states.

It operates a hybrid care delivery model combining physical centers and a digital platform, generating revenue through direct patient services.

The company serves a broad demographic, including children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics seeking mental health care.

LifeStance Health Group provides outpatient mental health services in the United States, leveraging a blend of in-person and virtual care. The company’s expansive network and technology-enabled platform enable access to behavioral health services for diverse patient populations.

What this transaction means for investors

Board of Directors member Dr. Robert Bessler’s sale of LifeStance stock on April 23 and 24 is not a cause for concern for investors. He retained over 2.7 million indirectly-held as well as nearly 60,000 directly-held shares after the transaction, indicating he is maintaining a sizable equity stake in the company.

The sale came at a time when LifeStance stock was soaring. Shares reached a 52-week high of $8.09 in February. The stock is up thanks to strong business performance.

LifeStance ended 2025 with full year revenue of $1.4 billion, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. The company also made a dramatic turnaround in its bottom line, delivering net income of $9.7 million in 2025 compared to a net loss of $57.4 million in 2024.

As a result of its share price jump, LifeStance Health’s forward price-to-sales ratio of two is elevated, making it a good time to sell. The company expects 2026 revenue to come in around $1.6 billion, showing that its business continues to grow. So while the forward sales multiple is up, now may still be an opportunity to buy as well.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.