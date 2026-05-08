LifeStance Health Group Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) reported first-quarter 2026 results that management said exceeded expectations and prompted the company to raise full-year guidance across its key metrics. On the company’searnings call CEO Dave Bourdon highlighted what he described as an “exceptional start to the year,” pointing to revenue growth of more than 21% and adjusted EBITDA topping $50 million.

“We’ve seeded each of our guided metrics with strong revenue growth of over 21% and more than $50 million in adjusted EBITDA, a 48% increase over last year,” Bourdon said. He added that the company expanded its clinician base by more than 300 during the quarter to more than 8,300 clinicians and delivered “meaningful year-over-year improvements in clinician productivity.”

First-quarter financial performance

CFO Ryan McGroarty said revenue increased 21% to $403 million, driven by both visit volumes and total revenue per visit coming in above internal expectations. The company reported 2.5 million visit volumes, up 18% year over year, and total revenue per visit of $163, up 3%.

McGroarty noted that visits per average clinician increased 7% year over year for the second consecutive quarter, alongside net clinician adds of 309 in the quarter. LifeStance ended the period with 8,349 clinicians, representing 11% growth.

Profitability improved as well. McGroarty said center margin was $136 million, up 24%, and represented 33.7% of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA rose 48% to $51 million, representing a 12.7% margin. The company also reported net income of $14 million, compared with $1 million in the prior-year period.

On liquidity, LifeStance generated $22 million of free cash flow in the quarter, which McGroarty said was an improvement of $32 million versus the first quarter of last year. The company ended the quarter with $195 million of cash and net long-term debt of $263 million. McGroarty added that the cash balance reflects $49 million deployed toward share repurchases following a $100 million board authorization announced in February. He also cited net leverage of 0.5x and gross leverage of 1.6x.

Guidance raised for 2026; second-quarter outlook provided

Management raised its full-year outlook following the quarter’s results. McGroarty said LifeStance increased its revenue guidance by $25 million at the midpoint to a range of $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. The midpoint implies 17% year-over-year growth, he said.

The company also raised center margin guidance by $21 million at the midpoint to $547 million to $571 million, and lifted adjusted EBITDA guidance by $15 million at the midpoint to $200 million to $220 million. McGroarty said the midpoint implies an adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.7%, representing more than 150 basis points of year-over-year expansion.

For the second quarter, LifeStance expects:

Revenue of $405 million to $425 million

Center margin of $135 million to $147 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $60 million

Looking beyond 2026, McGroarty said the company continues to expect annual revenue growth in the mid-teens and to reach mid-teens adjusted EBITDA margins by full-year 2028.

Clinician growth and productivity initiatives

In the Q&A, Bourdon said clinician additions and productivity gains remained strong, with productivity improving about 7% year over year for a third consecutive quarter. Asked about potential tailwinds behind clinician growth, Bourdon said there was “nothing new to point to,” attributing the quarter’s performance to the “strength of our recruiting, along with a stable retention.”

When asked about the pipeline of productivity initiatives, Bourdon said LifeStance has multiple efforts underway, emphasizing that the company is intentionally balancing use of existing clinician capacity with hiring new clinicians. He reiterated that, over the long term, the company expects growth to be driven primarily by net clinician adds, with productivity gains serving as a complement.

McGroarty also addressed visit growth expectations, noting that the second half of the year will lap productivity initiatives launched in the back half of last year. He described the company’s revenue seasonality as consistent with prior patterns, with revenue approximately “50/50 first half versus second half,” with the second half modestly higher.

Technology and patient access improvements

Management described technology—particularly digital and AI tools—as a key part of its operating strategy. Bourdon said the company is using tools such as digital patient check-in, AI-driven workflows, and robotic process automation, with a focus on reducing manual work in areas like revenue cycle management. He also said AI-enabled scheduling tools are helping the company convert more new patient phone calls into booked appointments.

On clinician-facing technology, Bourdon said LifeStance is rolling out AI-assisted clinical documentation to reduce administrative burden and “cognitive load,” which he said should allow clinicians to spend more time with patients.

Bourdon also revisited the company’s planned transition to a new electronic health record system. He said LifeStance selected a “best-in-class vendor,” with implementation expected to begin in 2026 and the transition occurring during 2027. He said the company’s focus has shifted to readiness and early clinician engagement, and that the new system is intended to support efficient scaling and more seamless AI integration.

On patient conversion, Bourdon told analysts that LifeStance has been piloting and now rolling out “Care Matching 2.0,” a new online booking algorithm and tool. He said the pilot drove about a 5% improvement in converting patients seeking care into booked appointments, and that the company expects to complete the rollout nationwide in the next couple of months.

Expansion, acquisitions, and specialty services

LifeStance is pursuing both de novo expansion and tuck-in acquisitions. Bourdon said the company opened two new markets through acquisitions in the first quarter, and described the deals as non-material to 2026 revenue but intended to establish entry points for growth in 2027 and beyond. He added that the company has a pipeline of tuck-in opportunities and expects tuck-ins to be a meaningful part of its geographic expansion strategy going forward.

On de novo centers, Bourdon said LifeStance remains on pace to open 20 to 30 centers in 2026. He noted that most new centers are placed in or near existing markets and referral networks and therefore ramp quickly, while a minority are in brand-new geographies and can take 12 to 24 months to break even.

Bourdon also commented on specialty services growth. He said the company generated about $50 million in specialty services revenue last year and expects that to grow to roughly $70 million in 2026, or about 40% year-over-year growth. He said neuropsychological testing is the majority of the specialty revenue, and that higher growth in 2026 is expected to come from transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and Spravato, which he described as still early in rollout. Bourdon added that LifeStance is adding new TMS chairs and Spravato sites each quarter and said its network of more than 575 centers makes specialty service expansion relatively low in capital intensity.

On the macro environment, Bourdon said the company continues to see rising demand for mental health care and a shift from cash-pay to insurance coverage as patients seek more affordable options. “Demand for mental health care is growing while affordability is increasingly important for patients,” he said.

About LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) is a leading provider of outpatient mental health services in the United States. Headquartered in New York City, the company operates a growing network of clinics that deliver integrated, patient-centered psychological and psychiatric care. LifeStance’s mission is to expand access to high-quality mental health treatment by combining evidence-based therapy modalities with personalized treatment plans.

The company’s service offerings include individual, family, and group psychotherapy, psychiatric medication management, psychological assessment, and telehealth services.

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