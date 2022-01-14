LifeStance Health Group Inc Shares Close the Day 13.7% Lower - Daily Wrap

LifeStance Health Group Inc (LFST) shares closed today 13.7% lower than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 10.1% year-to-date, down 60.9% over the past 12 months, and down 60.9% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%, and the S&P 500 fell 1.4%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $10.77 and as low as $8.50 this week.
- Shares closed 71.3% below its 52-week high and 12.0% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 62.1% higher than the 10-day average and 118.4% higher than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 0.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was under 30, indicating it may be underbought.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates a downward trend.
- The stock closed above its Bollinger band, indicating it may be overbought.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price lags the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price lags the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
- The company's stock price performance year-to-date lags the peer average by 300.0%
- The company's stock price performance over the past 12 months lags the peer average by 300.0%
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.