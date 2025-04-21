LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2025 Earnings on May 7th

LifeStance Health will release Q1 2025 earnings on May 7, hosting a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

$LFST Insider Trading Activity

$LFST insiders have traded $LFST stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BESSLER has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 79,914 shares for an estimated $599,947 .

. PABLO PANTALEONI (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,505 shares for an estimated $264,293 .

. LISA K MILLER (See Remarks) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,385 shares for an estimated $208,553.

$LFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $LFST stock to their portfolio, and 51 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$LFST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFST in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 12/16/2024

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeStance Health Group, Inc.





(NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings release before the market opens on Wednesday, May 7, 2025.





LifeStance will host a liveearnings conference callto discuss first quarter results on May 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 6060781, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.





A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (



https://investor.lifestance.com



), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.





A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.







About LifeStance Health







Founded in 2017,





LifeStance





(NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 7,400 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit





www.LifeStance.com





.



