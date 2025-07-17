LifeStance Health Group, Inc. to Release Q2 2025 Earnings on August 7, 2025

LifeStance Health will release Q2 2025 earnings on August 7 and host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Quiver AI Summary

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 earnings before the market opens on August 7, 2025. The company will hold a live conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss the results, with participation details provided for both domestic and international callers. A webcast will also be available on their Investor Relations website, along with related materials before the call and a replay afterward. Founded in 2017, LifeStance is a leading provider of outpatient mental health care, offering services to children, adolescents, and adults across 33 states with a team of around 7,500 mental health professionals.

Potential Positives

LifeStance Health Group is one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, indicating a strong market position and influence in the industry.

The upcoming earnings release and conference call demonstrate transparency and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed about the company's financial performance.

The company is focused on improving access to mental health care, aligning with the increasing demand and importance of mental health services in society.

LifeStance's rapid growth since its founding in 2017, evidenced by the large number of employed professionals and numerous operational centers, highlights its successful business strategy and expansion efforts.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

When will LifeStance Health Group release its Q2 2025 earnings?

LifeStance Health Group will issue its Q2 2025 earnings release before the market opens on August 7, 2025.

What time is theearnings conference callon August 7, 2025?

Theearnings conference callwill be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025.

How can I participate in the LifeStanceearnings call

To participate in the call, dial 1-800-715-9871 domestically or 1-646-307-1963 internationally and use conference ID 1294873.

Where can I access the live audio webcast for theearnings call

The audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website.

What services does LifeStance Health provide?

LifeStance Health offers virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents, and adults across various conditions.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$LFST Insider Trading Activity

$LFST insiders have traded $LFST stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PABLO PANTALEONI (Chief Digital Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,505 shares for an estimated $264,293 .

. UJJWAL RAMTEKKAR (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 25,519 shares for an estimated $144,253 .

. LISA K MILLER (See Remarks) sold 18,845 shares for an estimated $130,030

ROBERT BESSLER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 4,914 shares for an estimated $34,447.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$LFST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 113 institutional investors add shares of $LFST stock to their portfolio, and 56 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$LFST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $LFST in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/27/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/08/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 04/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $LFST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $LFST forecast page.

$LFST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $LFST recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $LFST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Kevin Caliendo from UBS set a target price of $8.5 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 Steve Dechert from Keybanc set a target price of $9.0 on 04/08/2025

on 04/08/2025 Richard Close from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $8.0 on 04/03/2025

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





LifeStance Health Group, Inc.





(NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, will issue its second quarter 2025 earnings release before the market opens on Thursday, August 7, 2025.





LifeStance will host a liveearnings conference callto discuss second quarter results on August 7, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To participate in the call, please dial 1-800-715-9871, domestically, or 1-646-307-1963, internationally, and use conference ID 1294873, or ask to be joined into the LifeStance call.





A real-time audio webcast can be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (



https://investor.lifestance.com



), where related materials will be posted prior to the conference call.





A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the conference call and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.







About LifeStance Health







Founded in 2017,





LifeStance





(NASDAQ: LFST) is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental health care. LifeStance and its supported practices employ approximately 7,500 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operate across 33 states and more than 550 centers. To learn more, please visit





www.LifeStance.com





.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.