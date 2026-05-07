LifeStance Health Group, Inc. Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (LFST):

Earnings: $14.24 million in Q1 vs. $0.709 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. Revenue: $403.48 million in Q1 vs. $332.97 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 405 M To $ 425 M Full year revenue guidance: $ 1.640 B To $ 1.680 B

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