LIFESTANCE HEALTH Earnings Results: $LFST Reports Quarterly Earnings

LIFESTANCE HEALTH ($LFST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of -$0.02 per share, beating estimates of -$0.04 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $325,480,000, beating estimates of $319,994,226 by $5,485,774.

LIFESTANCE HEALTH Insider Trading Activity

LIFESTANCE HEALTH insiders have traded $LFST stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LFST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT BESSLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 75,000 shares for an estimated $565,500 .

. LISA K MILLER (See Remarks) sold 10,540 shares for an estimated $78,523

LIFESTANCE HEALTH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of LIFESTANCE HEALTH stock to their portfolio, and 65 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.