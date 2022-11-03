Markets
LFST

LifeStance Health Appoints David Bourdon To Succeed Michael Bruff As New CFO

November 03, 2022 — 09:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - LifeStance Health (LFST), outpatient mental healthcare provider, announced Thursday that Michael Bruff, currently Chief Financial Officer, will take on a new role as Business Transformation Officer, effective November 10, 2022.

David Bourdon will join the company and succeed Bruff as Chief Financial Officer. Both executives will report directly to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Ken Burdick.

The company said it is creating a Business Transformation Office dedicated to improvements that will deliver an exceptional experience for both clinicians and patients.

Bourdon will join LifeStance as CFO, bringing over two decades of experience leading finance organizations and extensive knowledge of the healthcare and mental health industries. He previously served as CFO of Magellan Health, a leader in mental health and pharmacy programs.

Earlier than that, Bourdon held multiple roles at Cigna, most recently as CFO of Cigna's U.S. and international healthcare business units with a portfolio representing over $45 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LFST

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter