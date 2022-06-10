Markets
LFST

LifeStance Health: Waiting For A New Lease Of Life

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of LifeStance Health Group Inc. (LFST) are down 76% from their all-time high of $29.81, recorded last July, and trade around $7.

It was on this day last year, i.e., June 10, 2021, that this provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions, made its debut on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, pricing its shares at $18 each.

As of March 31, 2022, the company employed 4,989 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists through its subsidiaries and affiliated practices. Revenue is generated on a per visit basis as clinical services are rendered by the company's clinicians.

LifeStance considers 2021 a milestone year because it was able to successfully drive significant topline growth and rapidly expand its clinician population.

Net loss for full-year 2021 was $307.2 million on revenue of $667.5 million.

The company reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, last month.

Net loss available to common stockholders widened to $62.3 million or $0.18 per share in the first quarter of 2022 from $45.4 million or $0.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenue for Q1, 2022 rose to $203 million from $143 million in the year-earlier period.

For the second quarter of 2022, the company expects revenue in the range of $209 million to $214 million.

Looking ahead to full-year 2022, LifeStance anticipates revenue to range between $865 million and $885 million, implying a year-over-year growth of nearly 30% to 33%.

Cash position:

LifeStance had cash of $114.0 million and net long-term debt of $177.4 million as of March 31, 2022.

LFST has thus far hit a low of $5.43 and a high of $29.81. The stock closed Thursday's trading at $7.15, down 3.90%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LFST

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular