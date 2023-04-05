LifeSci Capital Upgrades InflaRx N.V. (IFRX)

On April 5, 2023, LifeSci Capital upgraded their outlook for InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) from Market Perform to Outperform .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.28% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for InflaRx N.V. is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $8.40. The average price target represents an increase of 35.28% from its latest reported closing price of $3.77.

The projected annual revenue for InflaRx N.V. is $7MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.93.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacifica Partners holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Birchview Capital holds 70K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Steward Partners Investment Advisory holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Simplex Trading holds 29K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 77.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IFRX by 403.79% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in InflaRx N.V.. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IFRX is 0.02%, an increase of 6.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.42% to 3,712K shares. The put/call ratio of IFRX is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

InflaRx N.V. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

InflaRx is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on applying its proprietary anti-C5a technology to discover and develop first-in-class, potent and specific inhibitors of C5a. Complement C5a is a powerful inflammatory mediator involved in the progression of a wide variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. InflaRx was founded in 2007, and the group has offices and subsidiaries in Jena and Munich, Germany, as well as Ann Arbor, MI, USA.

